20 Insanely Cool Coachella Trends to Buy Right Now

Every year, celebs flock to Coachella. And every year, we patiently wait to see what they wind up wearing.

Some looks are a little extreme (we'll give you that), but, for the most part, every trend we spot is adaptable for every day. Who says you can't wear a dainty body chain layered under your V-neck tee? And there's something about platform white sneakers that give a cool-girl edge to any outfit already in your closet. Trust us: These trends are familiar, but with a very welcome hint of festival flair.

Keep scrolling to shop! You can thank us later.

3.1 PHILLIP LIM Pashli Convertible Metallic Textured-Leather Backpack, $447.50

 

Boohoo Zoe Wide Sleeve Crop Top & Short Co-Ord, $35

 

H&M Round Sunglasses, $9.99

 

Rebecca Minkoff Gemini Fringed Striped Linen Top, $59

 

Boohoo Lucy Coin Drop Body Chain, $10

 

Steve Madden Hampton Platform Sneaker, $40

 

Boohoo Kiera Button Off Shoulder Chambray Dress, $35

 

Topshop Floral Gypsy Crop Top, $30

 

H&M Embroidered Denim Shorts, $24.99

 

 

Gorjana 5 Disc Choker Necklace, $55

 

Topshop Festival Mesh Tunic Cover Up, $52

 

Burberry Beauty Shimmer Dust in Gold Glitter No.1, $25

 

Topshop Fringed Bandana, $14

LoveShackFancy Popover Ruffled Embroidered Silk-Georgette Mini Dress, $425

 

MSGM Ruffled Distressed Denim Shorts, $250

 

 

Freda Banana Lulu Round-Frame Embellished Matte-Acetate Mirrored Sunglasses, $200

Topshop MOTO Tinsel Oversized Denim Jacket, $160

 

SEE BY CHLOÉ Polly Mini Tasseled Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag, $295

 

All Things Mochi The Ittou Earrings, $85

Ash Heroine Booties, $285

