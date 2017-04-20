A Look Back at Richard Simmons' Final Year in the Public Eye: Should His Disappearance Really Come as a Big Surprise?

Nov. 27, 2013: Simmons went on Fox News in 2013 for the first time in several years after an argument with Neil Cavuto. The appearance may have marked him closing the door on the feud before he decided to step out of the public eye.

Once again, it was an emotional conversation.

When asked about the purpose behind his "Hair Do" music video, Simmons began crying, "Just to make people feel good and laugh, whether they're laughing with me or at me, I don't mind" (a statement we'd heard before).

"For 40 years I've been making people try to like themselves more. We live in a world where everyone's bullying," he said, recalling his own difficult past. "I never told you this story. When I was in high school—an all-Catholic boys high school—when I went to the bathroom in the stall, they would put lighter fluid under and put a flame to it to burn me. If you're very different in any way—this was in the '50s—you were tortured."

He demanded this type of bullying end, noting there are so many other things to be concerned about, including health. "I buried a lot of people this year," he said. "People who just couldn't fight the battle of obesity anymore, or anorexia or any of it."