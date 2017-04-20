Beyoncé Wins Prestigious Peabody Award for Lemonade

It's been a great year so far for Beyoncé.

Not only do she and Jay Z get to welcome twins this summer, but the pregnant star has been honored with a prestigious Peabody Award for her HBO visual album Lemonade.

Once known as the "Pulitzer Prizes for Radio," the Peabody Awards recognize excellence in television, radio and digital broadcasting. Beyoncé is among seven honorees in the Entertainment category to be named to be part of the Peabody Awards' inaugural Peabody 30, honoring programming in news, radio/podcast, web and public service.

"Lemonade draws from the prolific literary, musical, cinematic, and aesthetic sensibilities of black cultural producers to create a rich tapestry of poetic innovation," organizers said in a statement. "The audacity of its reach and fierceness of its vision challenges our cultural imagination, while crafting a stunning and sublime masterpiece about the lives of women of color and the bonds of friendship seldom seen or heard in American popular culture."