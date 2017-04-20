Kate Middleton Reveals She Felt "Lonely" in Motherhood as the Royals Use Their Private Struggles to Put Their People at Ease

The royals are reaching out.

As Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince Harry forge ahead in their quest to rid Britain of the stigmas surrounding mental health as founders of the Heads Together campaign, they are leaning on their own personal battles to bridge the gap to their people.

While the wildly famous and revered mother of two can seem miles away from the rest of the country's women raising children, the 35-year-old recently assured fellow mothers during a meeting at the Global Academy on Thursday that feeling isolated after having children is not foreign to her.

"It is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated, but actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through," she told the women, who co-founded an app called Mush that helps connect mothers. "It is being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out to those around you."