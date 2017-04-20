Sonja Morgan Reveals She's Dated Jack Nicholson: "Nobody Nails Down Nicholson!"

The 53-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Wednesday that Prince Albert isn't the only notable name in her little black book. During a game called "Would Morgan Date Him?" she said "no" to Bernie Sanders but giggled when Jack Nicholson's name was mentioned. "Have I?" she asked. "He's so much fun!"
"Whoa, whoa, whoa!" guest Michael Rapaport told Andy Cohen. "Don't let this go!"
Morgan was nonchalant about dating the famous playboy, saying, "Who hasn't? Don't forget how old I am and don't forget those days before cell phones—those old answering machines."
"Did you have more than one night with him?" the host asked. The reality star smiled and replied, "Would you stop going into the lovers, the hookups? Nobody nails down Nicholson!" Morgan described their romance as "one big sloppy mess" that occurred "whenever we could."
The game continued, and Morgan passed on the Dalai Lama, David Letterman, Vladimir Putin, Bill Gates and Prince Charles (whom she said is "too high profile" for her taste). When Cohen mentioned she'd just shared a secret about Nicholson, Morgan said, "That's on the down-low."
Morgan passed on Gary Busey and Donald Trump. She never dated the president (unlike Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kim Richards), but they've "always" been friends. "I went to his wedding and his ex-wife Ivana's wedding," Morgan said, calling herself a "friend of the family."
(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.