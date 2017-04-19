Empire's Final Five Episodes of Season 3 Look Straight-Up Insane & We're Here for It

There's Andre (Trai Beyers) getting up close and person with Eva Longoria's state gaming commission director. (Look away, Ghost Rhonda!) There's Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) embarking on a threesome in his jacuzzi. There's Taye Diggs' Angelo apparently popping to question to Cookie (Taraji P. Henson). There's a glance of Demi Moore in her much buzzed about finale guest spot. There's Clair Huxtable herself, Phylicia Rashad, telling Cookie her entire family will burn to the ground. There's an explosion. There's Nia Long's Giuliana offering enough sass to Cookie to make us wonder if those rumors about friction between the actresses on the set might have an ounce of truth to them...

And, of course, there's Cookie being Cookie which just never gets old. Never change, Cookie. Never.