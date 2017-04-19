Will Smith in Talks to Play the Genie in Disney's Live-Action Reboot of Aladdin

Kris Jenner Is "So Angry" About Her Portrayal in Caitlyn Jenner's Memoir: "Everything She Says Is All Made Up"
You ain't never had a friend like Will...
It may be a whole new world for Disney fans as Will Smith is reportedly in early talks to star as the Genie in a new live-action remake of the beloved 1992 animated musical classic, Aladdin, which is being directed by Guy Ritchie.
The remake would mark Will's first animated movie since the 2004 film A Shark's Tale. Earlier this year, outlets were reporting that Will was circling around the lead role in the House of Mouse's revamp of Dumbo, but had to walk away from the Tim Burton-directed picture because of scheduling conflicts.
The original role of the Genie was voiced by the late Robin Williams, who died in 2014. The movie was the highest grossing film of 1992, raking in over $504 million in the box office, and received two Academy Awards for Best Score and Best Song for "A Whole New World."
The film retells a Middle Eastern folk tale and follows a lowly "street rat" named Aladdin as he ascends to notoriety after a magical genie trapped in a lamp grants him three wishes, but who eventually gets thwarted by a scheming sorcerer.
Producer Dan Lin has promised a fresh take on the film, especially in regards to diversity in casting. In an interview with Collider, the producer said, "When I came in to make the movie, I wanted to make a diverse version of the movie.”
He continued, "Luckily for me Guy Ritchie has the same vision and Disney has the same vision, so we're not here to make Prince of Persia. We want to make a movie that's authentic to that world."
While the Suicide Squad star may not be a diamond in the rough ('cause he's already a superstar and all), we think the actor-slash-rapper would be great in the magical role.
This story was first reported by Deadline.