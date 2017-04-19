Will Smith in Talks to Play the Genie in Disney's Live-Action Reboot of Aladdin

Producer Dan Lin has promised a fresh take on the film, especially in regards to diversity in casting. In an interview with Collider, the producer said, "When I came in to make the movie, I wanted to make a diverse version of the movie.”

He continued, "Luckily for me Guy Ritchie has the same vision and Disney has the same vision, so we're not here to make Prince of Persia. We want to make a movie that's authentic to that world."

While the Suicide Squad star may not be a diamond in the rough ('cause he's already a superstar and all), we think the actor-slash-rapper would be great in the magical role.

This story was first reported by Deadline.