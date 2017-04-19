Rashida Jones Is Bow's Reality Star Sister in Black-ish First Look

Bow Johnson's family just got even more interesting.

Rashida Jones is guest starring in next week's episode of Black-ish as Bow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) sister, Santamonica. Santamonica arrives just after filming a stint on a reality show, and she's joined in her visit to the Johnson household by her brother Johan (Daveed Diggs) and mother Alicia (Anna Deavere Smith) for what looks like a super fun family reunion.

Unsurprisingly, Santamonica and Bow couldn't have less in common.

The photos below, exclusive to E! News, provide a first look at the glamorous Santamonica's visit, including what looks like a family dance party!