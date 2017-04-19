Get Ready for the Impending Bethenny Frankel-Ramona Singer Battle on Real Housewives of New York City

Get ready for the Big Apple Battle of the OGs, Real Housewives of New York City fans.

Starting tonight, Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel, who were a united front for much of last season, will begin what sounds like a season-long series of squabbles. And from Carole Radziwill's description, the Singer Stinger is to blame for most of them.

"Ramona last season was like light and bright. Light and bright Ramona," Carole told E! News. "I think this season she goes in hard a few times towards Bethenny and it was a little of a surprise." In other words, last week's confrontation over Bethenny not alerting Ramona to the fact that she'd adopted two puppies was no isolated incident.