Rachel Lindsay's First Poster as The Bachelorette Is Here! But How Does It Compare to Previous Seasons?

The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay

ABC

A rose by any other name wouldn't look as sweet...

OK, so that's not how the famous saying goes, but come on, how gorgeous does Rachel Lindsay look in the first official poster for her season of The Bachelorette, premiering Monday, May 22?

No tagline—cheeky or cheesy—was needed for the key art, which features the lawyer from Dallas rocking a stunning red dress (custom-made for her by Randi Rahm!) that becomes a rose at the hem. 

After seeing Rachel's new poster, we couldn't help but want to look back on all of the previous seasons' ads...which is exactly what we ended up doing, compiling some of the past posters to compare them to season 13's. 

While ABC decided to use some of their leading ladies' Bachelor past in their posters (We're looking at you, Andi Dorfman and JoJo Fletcher), one season's ad tried to keep their lead's identity a bit of a mystery. And, it turns out, Rachel wasn't the first Bachelorette to wear a dress made of roses. 

Click through our new gallery above to look back on some of The Bachelorette's posters over the past 13 seasons.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC. 

