Rachel Lindsay's First Poster as The Bachelorette Is Here! But How Does It Compare to Previous Seasons?

A rose by any other name wouldn't look as sweet...

OK, so that's not how the famous saying goes, but come on, how gorgeous does Rachel Lindsay look in the first official poster for her season of The Bachelorette, premiering Monday, May 22?

No tagline—cheeky or cheesy—was needed for the key art, which features the lawyer from Dallas rocking a stunning red dress (custom-made for her by Randi Rahm!) that becomes a rose at the hem.

After seeing Rachel's new poster, we couldn't help but want to look back on all of the previous seasons' ads...which is exactly what we ended up doing, compiling some of the past posters to compare them to season 13's.