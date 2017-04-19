How Kanye West Found Balance in His Life After His Breakdown

Kanye West has turned a new leaf in his life and career.

E! News exclusively learned the rapper is "doing much better with balancing his life" overall following his breakdown from exhaustion in November that led to his hospitalization.

We're told that, more than anything these days, Kanye's focus remains on his relationship with Kim Kardashian and their kids, North West and Saint West.

"He has really shown up for a Kim in many ways," our insider explained, noting that he showcases his love her all the time. "He [shows that] he values her as a mother and wife."