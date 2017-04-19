Serena Williams Is Pregnant With Her First Child, Shares Photo of Baby Bump

Serena Williams, Baby Bump, Pregnant

Snapchat / Serena Williams

Congrats to Serena Williams!

The 35-year-old greatest active female tennis star and 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed Wednesday she is pregnant with her first child. She posted on her Snapchat a selfie of her showcasing her baby bump in a yellow one-piece swimsuit, with the caption "20 weeks."

Serena had revealed in late December on Reddit that she is engaged to the social network's co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33.

The two have recently been vacationing in Tulum, Mexico—guess you could call it a babymoon!

Serena recently posted on her Instagram page a sweet photo of her fiancé smiling while carrying her on a beach, writing, "My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry."

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Stuart C. Wilson, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The tennis star concealed her baby bump in a white top, paired with light blue denim cutoff jeans and a light gray coat.

She appeared to offer a pregnancy hint over the weekend, posting a selfie showing her looking tired and writing, "Fighting to get up this morning."

She certainly did not seem that way back in January, when she was two months pregnant—the peak of possible morning sickness—and when she beat sister Venus Williams to win the Women's Singles Match at the 2017 Australian Open, nabbing her seventh Australian Open title and a record 23rd grand slam title.

