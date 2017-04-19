Victoria Beckham Receives OBE From Prince William: "I'm Proud to Be British"

"It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today," Victoria said. "I'm proud to be British, honored and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge. If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things. I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband. Without their love and support, none of this would be possible."

After the event, Victoria was ushered into a waiting chauffeur-driven car.

Romeo updated his Instagram later, writing, "I want to say how proud I am of my mum today as she received her OBE...She works so hard and really deserves this honour..We love you mum x."