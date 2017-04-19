Aaron Hernandez Dead at 27 After Hanging Himself in Prison Cell

According to the statement, Hernandez had attempted to block his cell door by jamming items into it from the inside before using his bed sheet.

After being found by corrections officers, the 27-year-old was taken to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead.

Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2015 after he was found guilty of killing Lloyd, who at the time was dating the sister of his fiancée.

Recently, Hernandez was found not guilty of committing the 2012 double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, who died in a fatal drive-by shooting outside of a Boston nightclub.