New Prince Music Being Released Nearly One Year After His Death

Turn up the nearest speakers Prince fans, because new music is here.

In honor of the one-year anniversary of the iconic singer's passing, RMA has released a new song titled "Deliverance" on iTunes and Apple Music.

The track is part of a special six-song EP titled DELIVERANCE that will be available this coming Friday. The EP disc version will also be released nationwide on June 2.

According to a press release, the six songs were recorded in the studio between 2006 and 2008 when Prince was an independent artist. The majority of sales will benefit Prince's estate.