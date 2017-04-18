Kourtney Kardashian Poses in Her Actual Birthday Suit: See the Super Sexy Pic

Kourtney Kardashian is 38 and feeling great hotter than ever!
The reality star rang in another birthday today, and what better way to celebrate than posing in her actual birthday suit?
Yes, folks, Kourtney stripped down and got totally naked for a sexy Instagram photo, flipping her hair back in a pool (a la Kim Kardashian in 2014) as water cascades around her silhouette.
You can ever so slightly make out her curves, including a hint of booty, top-boob (is that a thing?) and her toned abs she's been working hard on at the gym.
Speaking of her fit figure, Kourt opened up to E! News this time last year and revealed what she was doing to tone up.
"I think I take time for myself now to work out every day, which I never did—especially having three young kids," she explained. "I just never made it a priority, and now it just makes me feel so much better—mentally and physically, just to really take that time."
As you've seen day after day on Snapchat, she has sister Khloe Kardashian to help keep her motivated. "I know for my body, I need four to five days a week of working out," Kourtney explained. "Khloe and I really push each other to do that."
Aside from fitness, Kourt is also very cognizant of what she eats.
"I think what you put into your body with food and how much water you drink…I think it's just as important what you put inside as what you put on your skin," she told us.
The proof is in the pudding (which she probably doesn't eat). You go, birthday girl!