The Unicorn Food Trend Is Taking Over the Internet (and Starbucks Is the Latest to Hop on Board)

Sparkly, magical, bright colors—what's not to love about the ongoing unicorn craze?
Photos of unicorn hot chocolate, unicorn macarons, unicorn popsicles and even unicorn grilled cheese have been the pop of color everyone's social media feeds have been in much of need of lately.
The most recent to cash in on the magical movement? Starbucks.
Starbucks has created a limited edition Unicorn Frappuccino that will be available Apr. 19-23. The whimsical pick-me-up is a mango crème frappuccino base with pink powder, sour blue drizzle and topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.
Not magical enough? Starbucks claims the drink changes from purple to pink the more it is stirred. Along with the color, the flavor changes too! At first sip the drink tastes fruity, but mix in the sour blue drizzle and the frappuccino transforms into a tangy and tart delight.
The drink has slowly taken over social media prior to the official launch with heavily mixed reviews. While the jury still may be out on taste, one thing is for sure: the pink and blue beverage makes for a great photo op!
Will you be posting your Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino to your 'gram ASAP like us? Let us know!