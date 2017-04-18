Pitch Perfect 3 Is Probably the Last of the Bellas "As We Know Them"

How Beauty and the Beast's Belle Made This Young Girl's Dreams Come True (Prepare to Grab Some Tissues)
"I think that people will cry," Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon says of the upcoming third installment of the hit Universal Pictures franchise. "I think it's the end of the Bellas as we know them. If there's a Pitch Perfect 4, it will be a new crop."
Cannon didn't say if a fourth film is in the works, but said, "I think they just know. I had the feeling when I visited set, it was like they were full of tears and like, 'How much longer can we be singing a cappella?'"
Pitch Perfect 3 wrapped earlier this month.
Rebel Wilson posted a video on Instagram of her and her co-stars with the caption, "This is not the end. Bellas for life x."
Hailee Steinfeld also took to Instagram with a photo that included Hannah Fairlight, Vanzella Joy, Ruby Rose and Andy Allo. "So many emotions," she wrote. "Miss these kind, strong, beautiful, and hilarious ladies already. #PitchPerfect3."
Shortly before they finished filming, DJ Khaled announced on Instagram that he has a "major roll" in the Pitch 3.
Directed by Jason Moore, the first movie was released in 2012 and starred Wilson, Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Elizabeth Banks, Skylar Astin, Adam DeVine and Ben Platt. The second installment, directed by Banks, followed in 2015.
Pitch Perfect 3 is set to be in theaters on Dec. 22.
