Pitch Perfect 3 Is Probably the Last of the Bellas "As We Know Them"

Get your tissues ready—the end of Pitch Perfect may be near.

"I think that people will cry," Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon says of the upcoming third installment of the hit Universal Pictures franchise. "I think it's the end of the Bellas as we know them. If there's a Pitch Perfect 4, it will be a new crop."

Cannon didn't say if a fourth film is in the works, but said, "I think they just know. I had the feeling when I visited set, it was like they were full of tears and like, 'How much longer can we be singing a cappella?'"

Pitch Perfect 3 wrapped earlier this month.