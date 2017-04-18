How Beauty and the Beast's Belle Made This Young Girl's Dreams Come True (Prepare to Grab Some Tissues)
by
Kendall Fisher
&
Alessandra Mortellaro
|
Twitter
All things are possible in the land of Disney...Just ask 7-year-old Daisy.
The young girl from Houston was diagnosed with Achondroplasia (a form of Dwarfism) from birth. She recently became the internet's obsession due to heartwarming photos in which she's seen crying as she meets Belle from her favorite movie, Beauty and the Beast.
E! News spoke with her aunt Patricia (who shared the photos) and the backstory of little Daisy's meeting will make you get up and grab a box of tissues (if you need to do so now, we'll wait).
Patricia tells us Daisy has had to battle through surgery after surgery her entire life, including her head, legs, neck and back. Thus, after watching her go through all of this, a thoughtful nurse at the Children's Hospital in Dallas nominated Daisy for Make A Wish.
When she was approved at the end of last year, Daisy decided to pick Walt Disney World in Florida as her trip—specifically, so she could meet Belle. To make things even cuter, her other choice was to meet Louis Tomlinson from One Direction, but she wanted something she could share with her brother and sister.
She and her siblings have been staying at Disney World since Friday, and on Sunday, she got all dolled in up her yellow Belle dress in order to finally meet her favorite princess. As you can tell from the photos, the moment was very emotional for the 7-year-old.
Then, as they were getting ready to get on with the rest of their day, Daisy's mom told Belle that she was the reason why Daisy wanted to go to Disney World. Belle decided to make the little girl's dreams come true and asked to take the whole family on a Tour of France (as a part of Epcot in Disney World).
"Daisy was jumping up and down from excitement and was balling her eyes out when Belle told her she would take her on the tour," Patricia told us. "Daisy was sobbing from happiness, and everyone around her was crying, too."
She continued, "Disney characters never break character, but Belle almost started crying when she said goodbye to Daisy [at the end of the tour] because she was so touched."
Needless to say, the moment was magical.
"For a day, Daisy wasn't having to worry about surgeries or doctor's appointments. She just got to be carefree and have fun. Disney World, Make A Wish, & Give Kids the World really made a difference in Daisy's life. They are all amazing organizations and people's donations really do make a difference."