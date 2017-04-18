Chrissy Metz Is One of People's Most Beautiful: What She's Telling Her Teenage Self

Chrissy Metz has been named one of People magazine's "Most Beautiful."

However, if you would have asked her 20 years ago if she'd ever receive such a title, she probably wouldn't have believed you...which is why she felt inspired to write her teenage self an empowering letter about the importance of just being herself—a message we could all use these days.

"Hey, Girl, Hey," she begins the note, which was published in People's Most Beautiful issue. "You are just as important and beautiful as Amy, the most gorgeous cheerleader in your entire school, even if your hair isn't the perfect natural shade of honey blonde or because your clothes aren't from Guess or that your curves look VERY different from hers."