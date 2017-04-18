Prince William and Lady Gaga FaceTime to Join Forces for Mental Health Awareness

"It made me very nervous at first," the pop star told the prince. "For me, waking up every day and feeling sad and going on stage is something that is very hard to describe. There's a lot of shame attached to mental illness. You feel like something's wrong with you."

"In my life, I go, 'Oh my goodness, look at all these beautiful, wonderful things that I have. I should be so happy,' but you can't help it it if, in the morning when you wake up, you are so tired, you are so sad, you are so full of anxiety and the shakes that you can barely think," she described.

Despite the difficulty, speaking publicly made all the difference. "It was like saying, 'this is a part of me and that's ok.'"