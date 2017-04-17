James Gunn Announces Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in Passionate Message to the Fans

Gurdiansverse, your Monday blues have just been cured...Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has just been announced!

That's right, in the midst of the press tour for GotG Vol. 2, the Marvel films' writer and director James Gunn has just confirmed the trilogy. He took to Facebook to reveal the news and explain what made him decide to do a third installment.

"There is a history in Hollywood of haphazard endings to trilogies, and I didn't want to become a part of that dishonorable tradition of pretending the third one doesn't exist," he wrote. "I couldn't do it for the money, and I couldn't do it because it was what other people wanted me to do. I needed to do it because it was what I needed to do. I have never made choices in my career based on anything other than passion and love for the stories and characters, and I didn't want to start now."