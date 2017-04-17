From Princess Diana to Prince Harry: Why the Royal Family Is Getting Candid About Mental Illness Like Never Before

Aside from the surplus of tabloid reading material the members of Britain's royal family help provide, one of the their chief contributions to the everyday lives of its subjects is its vast array of patronages—the various causes, from homelessness and veterans affairs to tennis and cricket, that they officially support.

Queen Elizabeth II herself is linked to more than 600 organizations as royal patron or president, Prince Charles has more than 400 and the list is ever-growing for Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry.

But while anybody would be spread pretty thin attempting to minister to hundreds of charities and organizations at once, there aren't that many which require constant vigilance, or through which lives hang in the balance (for instance, Kate and Will are patrons of the National Portrait Gallery, but that presumably doesn't keep them up nights).

Increasingly, however, there's been a cause that's proven extremely close to the young royals' heart, one that affects people the world over and can never have enough support from those in high places—and that's mental health care.