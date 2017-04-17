Justin Bieber Remixes Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee's "Despacito"—and It's Amazing!

Pasito a pasito, suave suavecito

One of this year's biggest hits just got remixed by Justin Bieber and he sings in Spanish.

It's almost impossible not to dance to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito." It has an infectious beat and the lyrics couldn't be sexier. The original version of "Despacito" is currently No. 44 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

The "Sorry" singer announced the collaboration via social media right before it's debut.