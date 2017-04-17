What Starring in Star Wars: The Last Jedi Means to Kelly Marie Tran

During the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando last week, fans got their first glimpse of Kelly Marie Tran in her role as Rose, a maintenance worker who's part of the Resistance.

The actress chatted with Erin Lim after The Last Jedi panel. Not only did E! News find out what little while lie she told her family to keep her casting a secret, but she also revealed who's been hounding everyone the most for Star Wars trivia.

Ever since Tran was cast in last year, her lips have been sealed. Because, when you're cast in a Star Wars film, secrecy is part of the deal.