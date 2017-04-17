Hot Mama Alert! Christina El Moussa Hops Into a Bikini for Tropical Easter Vacation

FameFlynet/AKM-GSI/Splash News
No shoes, no shirt, no problem for Christina El Moussa!
E! News can confirm the Flip or Flop star is currently enjoying a tropical vacation in Hawaii. On Easter Sunday, she was photographed rocking a super hot bikini that showcased her fit figure.
A source told E! News, "She's in Maui for the Success Path seminar. She's brought the kids [Taylor and Brayden] with her because it is their Spring Break. They had a great time celebrating Easter yesterday!"
The mama was all smiles as she hit the beach, wearing a sexy mauve two-piece bikini with reflective sunglasses.
Christina wore her hair long and down while she soaked up some sunshine. She took a dip in the ocean to cool down at one point, unafraid of getting a little wet.
Of course, it's no surprise the blonde beauty is as fit as can be, considering her workout routine.
She's been spotted at Orangetheory Fitness several times over the last few months, and she's previously opened up about the importance of squeezing fitness into her routine.
"Exercise is my stress reliever," the 33-year-old star told People in March. "There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going. My other go-to is yoga. I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life."
In fact, she credits yoga for helping her get through her split from Tarek El Moussa over the last year.
"Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I'm going through during this time," she told the publication.
Indeed, it's been a rough year for the El Moussa family. The couple announced they had separated in December and officially filed for divorce in January. Since then, things have been a little up and down for the pair.
The split made headlines and caused quite a bit of speculation regarding the reasons behind it. But despite some nasty rumors, the former couple holds a united front.
"They have nothing but respect for each other," a source close to the couple told E! News recently. "They are co-parenting successfully. They will be in each other's lives forever."
Christina has reiterated that, telling E! News last month, "Tarek and I are in a very good place right now. We're doing a really good job. We share the kids 50/50 and our communication is great."