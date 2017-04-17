Drake Accuses Country Club of Racial Profiling at Coachella

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
One country club near Coachella is feeling Drake's wrath right about now.
The rapper accused The Madison Club in La Quinta, Calif., of racial profiling his crew during their stay over the first weekend of the 2017 Coachella Music and Arts festival. He took to Instagram, sharing a logo of the hotel with a message for his 35.8 million followers (which has since been deleted).
"The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling," he captioned the pic with emojis and the Coachella hashtag.
E! News reached our to The Madison Club for comment, and though they declined, they did comment on the rapper's photo before it was deleted.
"We are trying to get this issue fixed as soon as possible. Customer satisfaction is our number one priority and for you to experience such a thing is embarrassing for us," the club wrote. "We are very sorry for the inconvenience and we will be issuing out a formal apology to you and the public. We will also be investigating this as we do not tolerate racial discrimination."
Meanwhile, Drake attended Coachella all weekend and even made a surprise appearance on-stage Saturday during Future's performance.
Though Rihanna was also spotted at the festival and several of the same parties as the rapper, a source told E! News they stayed "far away" from each other. We're told they did not cross paths or hang out "whatsoever."
However, the former couple did attend the Velocity x 1Oak party at the same time on Friday night. "Rihanna arrived a little after midnight with a few friends. She and Drake arrived about an hour or so apart and did not chat at all," our source revealed.
Then, on Saturday, they were both spotted at the Neon Carnival presented by Levi's Brand and Don Julio and still managed to avoid each other.
We were told Drake arrived with an entourage of at least 15 people and partied until just before 4 a.m. Rihanna came after the Jeremy Scott Moschino party and avoided both her former rapper beau and Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom she was rumored to have a fling at the festival last year.