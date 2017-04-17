Drake Accuses Country Club of Racial Profiling at Coachella

One country club near Coachella is feeling Drake's wrath right about now.

The rapper accused The Madison Club in La Quinta, Calif., of racial profiling his crew during their stay over the first weekend of the 2017 Coachella Music and Arts festival. He took to Instagram, sharing a logo of the hotel with a message for his 35.8 million followers (which has since been deleted).

"The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling," he captioned the pic with emojis and the Coachella hashtag.