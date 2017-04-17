Charlie Hunnam Recalls "Terrible, Painful, Expensive" 3-Year Marriage at Age 18

Marriage may be in good times and bad, but Charlie Hunnam is reflecting mostly on the latter.

The Sons of Anarchy star took a walk down memory lane during a recent trip to Las Vegas, the site of his first wedding to fellow actress, Katharine Towne. However, more than a decade later, it doesn't seem to be his fondest memory.

"The first time I was ever in Vegas, I got married, which didn't turn out that well," he told The AP (via The Daily Mail.) "I'd known the girl for three weeks and we'd fallen madly in love."

At 18, the star and Towne traveled to Sin City to tie the knot. "We thought, 'What if we never see each other again? Let's get married and we'll have to see each other again even if it's just to get divorced," he explained.

While Hunnam had his doubts about whether or not they'd logistically be able to wed—as he pointed out, they couldn't even order a drink—they ended up marrying at 2 a.m. at the famous Silver Bell Wedding Chapel.