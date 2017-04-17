Sasha Farber Scares Simone Biles on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and her Reaction Is Priceless

But first, she needs to figure out the basics. "I need to learn how to cook, pay bills, do laundry. Well, I do know how to do laundry; I just had a mistake with the last load I did. It didn't work. At my house, the washer and dryer look different—but this one didn't," she said. Anything else Biles might need? "Maybe a roommate," she told DeGeneres, "because I'm scared of the dark."

Biles isn't a kid anymore, and she's looking forward to turning 21 in 2018. To celebrate the milestone birthday, she said, "My brother wants to take me to Vegas, go see a show—maybe Magic Mike." DeGeneres surprised her with VIP tickets to see the show at the Hard Rock Hotel.