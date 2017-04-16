Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's Families Are Having the Fanciest Easter Together

What happens when the Kardashians team up with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family on Easter? Things get eggs-travagant!

OK, that's enough of the puns for now.

The model, her hubby and their 1-year-old daughter Luna joined Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's families for some Easter celebrations on Sunday, but it went beyond your average mimosa brunch with some cute baskets.

The event included a petting zoo and surprises from not one but two Easter bunnies (who we assume were Legend and Kanye West, based upon Kim and Chrissy's Snapchats).