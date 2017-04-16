Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Are All Smiles Celebrating Easter Together After Filing for Divorce

Meanwhile, E! News can confirm Affleck and Garner filed for divorce last week. The news comes nearly two years after they announced that they were ending their 10-year marriage.

The former couple filed the court documents together, which means it was coordinated. In the docs, they are both seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children.

As we stated before, the parents remain loyal to co-parenting their children and remaining united as a family. For that reason, they've always maintained a friendly relationship, and thus, their Easter outing should come as no major surprise.

In fact, last month a source told E! News, "Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed. They have been working at their relationship for the past few years. They are co-parenting. The most important thing in all of this are their kids."