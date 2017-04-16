Pregnant Beyoncé Celebrates Easter With Her Family: See How More Stars Are Ringing in the Holiday

Instagram
Are you having a hoppy Easter?! Well we know Beyoncé is!
Trading her festival gear for curve-hugging maternity wear, the expectant queen of everything slayed at her family's Easter Sunday celebration the day after she was originally slated to take the stage on the second night of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. However, she had to cancel in February due to becoming pregnant with twins.
Earlier today, Bey's mama Tina Knowles, who was outfitted in a striped peplum top and jeans, shared a photo as she stood next to the glowing 35-year-old and fellow Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland, who opted for a pastel green tank and ripped white jeans.
The 63-year-old captioned the photo, "3/4th of my girls Missing 1/4 at Coachella."
While Blue Ivy's mom may not have been able to take the stage in her condition, Tina's other talented daughter, Solange Knowles, was able to perform earlier today—and she was clearly missed by the Knowles matriarch.
Of course, the girls who were there were looking on-point. Beyoncé looked fierce as can be with her white, bodycon, off-the-shoulder dress, which highlighted her growing bump, and golden platform sandals. The regal singer wore her hair in braids adorned with golden baubles. If we're taking our fashion cues from Beyoncé (and we always are) it looks like spring has officially sprung!
Jay Z's main squeeze took a page from the Kanye West Book of Posing For Photos -- and did not smile.