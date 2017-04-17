Outlander's New Season 3 Trailer Is Heartbreaking So Obviously We Can't Stop Watching It

TV's greatest (and most complicated) love story is looking a little different in season three.

Starz debuted the first trailer for the next season of Outlander before last night's premiere of The White Princess, and it's filled with all the things we definitely do not want: Claire and Jamie apart, Jamie distraught, and Frank. Despite all that, it's a damn good teaser.

At the end of season two, Jamie (Sam Heughan) sent the pregnant Claire (Caitriona Balfe) back to her own time while he went off to fight and presumably die in battle. She went back to her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) and raised her daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), for 20 years before going back to Scotland to learn that Jamie did not die at Culloden.

We learned all of that last season, and now we get to see it happen, whether we want to or not.

Although based on the trailer we've watched upwards of ten times already, we definitely want to.