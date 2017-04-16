Here's What Bella Hadid Was Doing While The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Cuddled Up at Coachella (Hint: It's Intense!)

Bella Hadid wanted nothing to do with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Coachella this weekend.

Despite some of her besties—including Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin—attending, the 20-year-old supermodel opted out of the ever-popular music and arts festival. Thus, while the Weeknd and SelGo were taking selfies, cuddling it up from various events in the desert, she had absolutely no desire of running into them.

Instead, the brunette beauty jetted off to Dubai with some of her girlfriends and has been having the adventure of her life, checking off some big, bucket-list experiences!