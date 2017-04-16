Girls the Movie? Here Are Lena Dunham and Co-Stars' Life Plans for After HBO Series Finale

Will viewers see Girls' Hannah, Shosh, Jessa and Marnie on the big screen?

Show creator and star Lena Dunham and showrunner Jenni Konner haven't ruled out the possibility of making a movie adaptation of the edgy HBO series, whose series finale airs Sunday.

"We feel like no one necessarily needs to hear from us right now," Konner told The Hollywood Reporter in February. "But if someone wants to do the [Girls] movie, we'll do it."

"Oh, we're doing the movie," Dunham said. "I'd just want to leave enough space so that we are finding them in a super different place than we left them."

And boy are the girls in a different place—as are the actresses who played them for six seasons. So aside from a possible Girls movie, what's next for the show's stars?