Farrah Abraham Says She "Made More Views and Ratings Than All 3 Stooges on Teen Mom"

Farrah Abraham is throwing shade in three different directions just before the Teen Mom OG season seven premiere.
The 25-year-old cast member took to Twitter Saturday night to offer her take on the MTV reality show and co-stars Amber Portwood, 26, Catelynn Lowell, 25, and Maci Bookout, 25, with whom she has feuded in the past.
"It's Hilarity how I single handily made more views & ratings then all three stooges on @TeenMom @mtv & make more rating then 1offs...sh!" Farrah wrote, alongside a photo of an Easter basket for her 8-year-old daughter Sophia.
There is no love lost between her and her co-stars, who last season six decided to end their cast reunion early after a fight broke out in front of Dr. Drew Pinsky.
E! News recently asked the Teen Mom OG stars about their thoughts about one another.
"Farrah who?" Catelynn said. "Farrah who? Farrah Fawcett? She's dead. Rest in peace. She was beautiful. Farrah Fawcett is dead. I love Amber and Maci, but poor Farrah Fawcett. Rest in peace."
"Farrah, she's just Farrah," Amber said.
"It's kinda one of those things like 'Out of sight, out of mind,'" Maci told E! News. "I want the best for her and I think she does bring something to the show...the more different stories that can come together the more relatable we're gonna be to everyone."
On Friday, Farrah's mother Debra Danielsen dissed Maci and Catelynn during a Facebook Live session for BestProducts.com's Shot Topics segment.
"Maci, yeah, well I would recommend that if we're gonna get pregnant anymore, we cut back on the beer consumption," Debra said.
She also called Catelynn "two-faced."
Debra did, however, say she is "very proud of Amber," adding, "I think she works really hard. I think she's been through a lot in her life that would cause anybody tremendous pain. But I think she's an overcomer."
Amber, who spent more than a year in jail for drug possession, Maci and Catelynn have not commented.
Teen Mom OG season seven premieres Monday at 9/8c on MTV.