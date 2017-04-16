Farrah Abraham Says She "Made More Views and Ratings Than All 3 Stooges on Teen Mom"

Farrah Abraham is throwing shade in three different directions just before the Teen Mom OG season seven premiere.

The 25-year-old cast member took to Twitter Saturday night to offer her take on the MTV reality show and co-stars Amber Portwood, 26, Catelynn Lowell, 25, and Maci Bookout, 25, with whom she has feuded in the past.

"It's Hilarity how I single handily made more views & ratings then all three stooges on @TeenMom @mtv & make more rating then 1offs...sh!" Farrah wrote, alongside a photo of an Easter basket for her 8-year-old daughter Sophia.