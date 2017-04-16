EXCLUSIVE!

Lady Gaga Debuts New Single "The Cure" and Gets Much Love at Coachella 2017

Lady Gaga certainly did not disappoint at Coachella.

During her headlining set at the 2017 music festival Saturday, the singer debuted a new song, "The Cure," which was then released to Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services.

Her set featured an elaborate, theatrical stage production, made up of giant cameras and spotlights, and took more than hour to build. In addition to her new single, Gaga also performed a slew of her past tracks, including "Yoü And I," "Alejandro," "Telephone," a downtempo version of "Edge of Glory" and an uptempo version of "Million Reasons" from her 2016 album Joanne.

During her performance, audience members in the front rows yelled "I love you!" to Gaga, to which she responded, "I love you" in return and said that every time she hears someone in the crowd say that to her, she gets emotional and tears up.

Photos

Coachella 2017: Star Sightings

This song tho ?????? #thecure #ladygaga #Coachella

Celebs spotted in the crowd watching Gaga's set included Katy PerryRihanna and Wiz Khalifa.

Lady Gaga, Coachella

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

The Cure

The singer was announced as a headlining performer to replace Beyoncé after she pulled out of the festival in February due to her pregnancy. The singer and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

Other headliners of the two-weekend Coachella festival include Radiohead, Bon Iver and Future, who introduced surprise guest performer Drake Saturday. 

