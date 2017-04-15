Newly Single Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Come Together to Celebrate Easter With Their Twins

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

The Easter holiday is already bringing families together.

On the night before the Easter Bunny arrived into town, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon came together for a special celebration with their kids.

In a new photo posted on the "Obsessed" singer's Instagram, fans witnessed Monroe and Moroccan have some fun while painting Easter eggs with mom and dad.

"Easter with #demkids," she shared with her followers. "#moments #rocandroe #easter #family @nickcannon."

The family time comes less than a week after reports surfaced that Mariah and Bryan Tanaka had broken up after less than a year of dating.