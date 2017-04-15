Newly Single Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Come Together to Celebrate Easter With Their Twins

The Easter holiday is already bringing families together.
On the night before the Easter Bunny arrived into town, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon came together for a special celebration with their kids.
In a new photo posted on the "Obsessed" singer's Instagram, fans witnessed Monroe and Moroccan have some fun while painting Easter eggs with mom and dad.
"Easter with #demkids," she shared with her followers. "#moments #rocandroe #easter #family @nickcannon."
The family time comes less than a week after reports surfaced that Mariah and Bryan Tanaka had broken up after less than a year of dating.
"Mariah is happy. She is focusing on her kids and new music," a source shared with People when the news was revealed. "Bryan was a good distraction after she split from James. This is a good time for her to be single and focus on herself."
In fact, both Mariah and Nick continue to focus on co-parenting with very little drama. Whether attending Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards or a family dinner together, this famous pair has been able to remain friendly.
As both of "dem babies" grow up to become "dem kids," they continue to learn a lot from their parents.
And regardless of if they want to follow in mom and dad's famous footsteps, Nick recently admitted that education is key.
"Miss Monroe loves her glasses and I hope she never takes them off!!" he wrote online. "A sophisticated intellectual is what I'm trying to raise here and these glasses keep them little grimy ruffneck kindergarteners away from my baby!! LOL"
Happy Easter you four!