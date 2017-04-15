Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella Spark Romance Rumors After Attending Coachella Party With Famous Friends

Could love be in the air at this weekend's Coachella Music Festival?
As Hollywood's biggest stars took in the pools, flower crowns, music and parties in Indio, Calif., one famous pair sparked romance rumors on night one of the three-day festival.
E! News has learned Chris Pine and Star Trek Beyond co-star Sofia Boutella headed to the NYLON Midnight Garden Party Friday evening with Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams.
According to a source, Chris and Sofia came around midnight with a whole group and stayed at the party for about 90 minutes.
"They were super cute. Chris kept stepping back to let her have the spotlight and wouldn't take photos but kept watching her when she would pose," our insider shared. "They were together the entire time and kept walking with his hand around her waist."
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for NYLON Media
The Hollywood stars also stayed close to Troian and Patrick who appeared to be great friends with the duo.
"Troian was so cute. She kept pushing Sofia to do photos and checking in on her," our source added. "You can tell they were all really good friends and having a great double date."
Before the romance rumors get too out of control, both Chris and Sofia have been friends for quite some time. In an Instagram from September 2016, the actress couldn't help but gush over the talented actor.
"With this special special human dear to me at ‘Hell Or High Water' London premiere!" she wrote on Instagram. "So proud of him! Great movie great cast fantastic performances ! Don't miss it!!"
Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner, Nicole Richie, Scott Eastwood and Hailee Steinfeld were also spotted at the star-studded party.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom
