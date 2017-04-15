Radiohead Experiences Major Technological Issues During Coachella Performance

Radiohead headlined night one of the 2017 Coachella Music Festival, but it didn't go as planned.

The band experienced several technological issues in which the sound kept cutting out. The first outage took place during "15 Step." The performers walked off stage to figure out what was going on but came back when the sound returned. Unfortunately, the sound cut out again during "Let Down." Eventually, technicians fixed the problem and Radiohead was able to finish their two-hour set.

Attendees took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the marred performance. Despite the setbacks, however, it seemed all were in agreement that the alt rock band nailed it.