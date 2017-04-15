Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other at Coachella

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's romance has been all over the world, but now they're putting their affections on display at 2017 Coachella.
The couple was spotted making their way to Travis Scott's performance. Taking the lead, the Starboy singer led Selena by the hand to help make their way through the crowds. They eventually settled in the VIP area of Scott's performance. Selena and The Weeknd's trip to the Indio, Calif., music festival—where every other celeb seems to be this weekend—comes after they traveled to Toronto, Colombia and Argentina together. Selena has been joining her boyfriend as he continues his world tour.
Most recently, the two celebrated the rapper Belly's birthday at a private home in Beverly Hills, where an eyewitness told E! News they looked more in love than ever.
Roger / AKM-GSI
"Selena and The Weeknd were very sweet together and mellow," the source said. "They were sitting together by a fire pit and never left each other's side. He was kissing her forehead and holding her hand. They weren't drinking, just eating pizza and chatting. People were partying hard, but Selena and The Weeknd really stayed low-key and off to the side. They danced a little bit and walked around holding hands. They took selfies and then cuddled up together. They were really focused on each other and look very serious and in love."
"The party went late into the night and they brought out a cake for Belly near the end," the source added. "Selena and The Weeknd left after that. Most people didn't leave until after 3 a.m."
While they've kept mostly to themselves, the "Love to Lay" singer did give fans a rare, intimate look at their relationship when he shared a selfie of Selena giving him a kiss on the cheek. Fans freaked out.
"AWEEEEE OMGGG IM CRYING THIS IS WHAT I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR A SELFIEEEEE OF THE COUPLE," one person wrote.
"GOALS ASF," another fan said.
Keep 'em coming, you guys.