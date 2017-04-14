Get Ready for a Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Moment You Never Saw Coming, Sheree Whitfield Says

By now, you've seen the epic trailer for the historic four-part Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. There's no denying that this thing is going to be wilder than anything the franchise has ever seen.

And now Sheree Whitfield is confirming that fact.

"The reunion was jaw-dropping. I'm sure it's draining watching it," the OG Georgia peach told E! News ahead of the big premiere. "I mean, I don't even know what to say. I don't even know how to explain what happened, but I know that all the viewers, they're gonna be shocked. I mean, we were shocked."