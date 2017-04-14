Dutch Game Show Asks Male Contestants to Guess If Women Are Fat or Pregnant

There are no words.

A Dutch game show asks male contestants to look at women on rotating platform and determine whether they're fat or pregnant. The show, Neem Je Zwemspullen Mee (Bring Your Bathing Suit), premiered Sunday and there's a petition circulating to have it pulled from air. Many are calling the show misogynistic, disgusting and embarrassing for the entire Netherlands.

This is just the latest controversy for the show, which last year asked contestants to guess if a woman's breasts are real and whether someone is Chinese or Japanese.