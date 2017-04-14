Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer: Luke Skywalker Tells Rey It's "Time for the Jedi to End"

At last, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer is here.

On day two of the three-day of Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, the film's director Rian Johnson and several cast members—including John Boyega, Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley—promoted Lucasfilm's blockbuster adventure movie, which flies into theaters Dec. 15, 2017.

A live stream aired on the Star Wars YouTube channel.

Johnson made a surprise appearance as fans waited in line overnight before Friday's panel. Introducing himself with a bullhorn, the director spent hours shaking hands, posing for photos and signing autographs for thousands. He repeatedly dodged questions about the movie's plot.

As he walked through the convention center (with his longtime producer, Ram Bergman, at his side), he thanked fans for their devotion to the film franchise. "Just stay where you're at!" he instructed. "I promise to come to you. I'm psyched to meet you guys. You guys are hardcore!"