Mama June Speaks Candidly About Sugar Bear: "I've Never Hated Anybody as Much as I Hate Him"

Mama June has no time for Sugar Bear.
In an exclusive clip from Friday's reunion episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the reality star is getting candid about how she feels about her ex. "I've never hated anybody as much as I hate [Sugar Bear]," she says in the clip. "I would love to call him out on his bulls--t. How like reality hit. I knew what I needed to do."
The WE tv star admits she had to get over him if she and her family were going to live an emotionally healthier lifestyle. "I needed to move on—not just for myself but for the kids because constantly he's not going to change."
Jason Winslow / Splash News
As soon as Mama June "kicked him to the curb," he moved on and married another woman named Jennifer Lamb, which came as a surprise to the From Not to Hot star. "I was a little shocked because it was so quick," she says, adding, "and I know Sugar Bear can't be alone."
But after claiming her ex is emotionally and physically abusive, Mama June admits she worries "more for [his wife] than for him." Rumors swirled that Sugar Bear and his now-wife were having an affair while he was still with Mama June. He has claimed that it never got physical until after he and Mama June ended, but the reality star, who has lost 300 pounds, isn't buying it.
"Hell no," she responds when asked if she believes Sugar Bear never cheated.
While appearing on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this week, Mama June opened up about Sugar Bear's alleged violent side. "He's not their dad. He severed that. Like I said, there's been several—I can give you Pumpkin's eye was his fault. The thing that we were showing on Honey Boo Boo and we never did. The car wreck. Several things that happened on Honey Boo Boo that was covered up."
Mama June: The Confrontation airs on Friday at 9 p.m. on WE tv.