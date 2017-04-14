Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s Guillermo Rodriguez Films a Cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but It Doesn't Go as Planned

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is tracking to earn north of $150 million when it opens May 5. The Marvel Studios sequel has plenty of star power, thanks to Dave Bautista, Glenn Close, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Debicki, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Michael Rooker, Michael Rosenbaum, Kurt Russell, Zoe Saldana, Sylvester Stallone and more.

The principal cast members will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, Apr. 17. During Thursday's show, Jimmy Kimmel gave fans a sneak peak of his sidekick, parking lot security guard Guillermo Rodriguez, filming a cameo role last summer at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta.

Rodriguez first met Pratt, who was in his Star-Lord costume.

"I need some help," he said. "First question: How do you act?"