Mel B, Mandy Moore, Nicole Richie, Milo Ventimiglia and More Show Support for Red Nose Day

Mel B, John Michael Higgins, Howie Mandel, Mandy Moore, Nicole Richie, Sherri Shepherd and Milo Ventimiglia are clowning around ahead of Red Nose Day—and E! News has the exclusive first look at the seven stars getting into the spirit. To show their support for the annual campaign, which aims to end childhood poverty, the America's Got Talent judges, This Is Us' Moore and Ventimiglia, Great News' Richie and Higgins and Trial and Error's Shepherd wore red noses ahead of the annual telethon.
Since 2015, Red Nose Day has raised over $60 million in the U.S.
Started in the U.K. in 1985, Comic Relief's campaign has raised over $1 billion globally.
Chris Hardwick will host NBC's three-hour block of programming May 25. The night begins at 8 p.m. with Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day, where Stephen Amell, Erika Christensen, Jeff Dye, Ashton Eaton, Nikki Glaser, Derek Hough, Natalie Morales, Nick Swisher and Mena Suvari will tackle the course; Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman will serve as hosts along with co-host Kristine Leahy. Each celebrity will be paired with an elite ninja, serving as both coach and cheerleader. Ninja advisers will include Kevin Bull (with Eaton), Kacy Catanzaro (with Amell), Drew Drechsel (with Swisher), Natalie Duran (with Suvari), Daniel Gil (with Hough), Jessie Graff (with Glaser), Grant McCartney (with Morales), Meagan Martin (with Dye) and Flip Rodriguez (with Christensen).
At 9 p.m., Julia Roberts travels to Kenya on Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Red Nose Day. Bear Grylls and the actress take a hazardous route through deserts, canyons and rivers to bring life-saving vaccines to a remote village before the serums expire. The daring journey highlights the impact of live-saving vaccines, which Red Nose Day helps provide for kids around the world.
NBC's third annual Red Nose Day Special kicks off at 10 p.m., featuring comedy sketches, music performances and compelling films shedding light on kids in need. Roberts will travel to Nairobi, Kenya, to visit one of Africa's largest slum—Kibera. The actress visits an overcrowded hospital full of serious cases, most of which are wholly preventable with vaccines that cost as little as $5.
The special includes the much-anticipated Red Nose Day Actually, a short Love Actually reunion film from writer-director Richard Curtis (who is also the founder of Red Nose Day). Curtis will reveal an new version of the film with never-before-seen footage, exclusively for U.S. viewers.
Additional talent for the special will be announced at a later date.
"Red Nose Day's effort to lift children out of poverty is centered around heart and humanity, and we're excited to create a night of programming that reflects this. From Julia Roberts and Bear Grylls showing viewers the impact of their donations, to celebrities challenging themselves on American Ninja Warrior to raise funds and awareness, this will be an incredible night," Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said. "We are thrilled to have Chris' wit and compassion championing the evening as our host for The Red Nose Day Special."
Money raised supports programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated. Beneficiaries of Red Nose Day grants include Boys & Girls Clubs of America; charity:water; Children's Health Fund; Feeding America; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; National Council of La Raza; Save the Children; and the Global Fund. People across the U.S. are encouraged to support the cause by wearing Red Noses, organizing fundraising events, watching and donating May 25.
Red Noses will be sold exclusively at Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide later this month; Red Noses are currently on sale at Walgreens.com in bulk quantities of 60 or more.
