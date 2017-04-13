Scandal's Alternate Universe Episode Was Truly Wild

That was so weird, but we had a great time.

Tonight's Scandal showed us what would have happened to OPA and co. if Liv (Kerry Washington) hadn't agreed to rig the election to help Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) become president, and it sure was a different world.

First, after losing the election, Fitz left Mellie (Bellamy Young) pretty quickly and flew to California to propose to Liv, and suddenly they were getting married in a lavish ceremony. Fitz got his own news show, and their relationship quickly started to fall apart. Apparently Fitz and Olivia don't have quite the same amount of passion when they're allowed to be a normal couple.