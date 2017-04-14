These Game-Changing New Products Are Giving Celebs Virgin Hair Again

If you've tried one hair product, you've tried them all. At least that's how it feels.

With thousands of options on the market, it can be hard to trust what really works.

"Unfortunately so many hair-care products out there today are truly just reformulated and rebranded, but there hasn't been any real evolution or innovation in the hair-care industry," said celeb hairstylist Adir Abergel.

Enter: Virtue, a newly patented hair-care line made with human protein keratin, which just so happens to make up 90 percent of our hair skin and nails. As the brand's creative director, Adir has tested the new innovation on his famous clients, including Jessica Biel, Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon and Emma Watson.

But, why should you swap your standard products for Virtue?