How Katy Perry Is ''Starting Over'' in 2017 (and It's Not All About Orlando Bloom)

Katy Perry is working on herself these days, but it's more than just changing up her hairstyle and moving on from Orlando Bloom.
A source told E! News the 32-year-old is looking inward and getting back "on track" after going off the course a bit over the last year.
"Katy Perry is starting over in many ways," the insider revealed. "She has been working on herself the past few months and has a few goals she wants to meet in 2017. She lost track last year and has been working hard getting everything back in place."
While you may assume this desire for change has to do with her split from Bloom earlier this year, that's not the case. "She still communicates with Bloom," our source explained. "They are not on bad terms at all."
Our insider said that though they "did have many things in common" and had a "great time" together, they simply weren't "right for each other at this point in their life."
We're told Perry got "very close" with Bloom's son, Flynn, and thus they've "remained friends" and even hung out since their breakup.
Our source also said Perry "is not dating anyone now." Rather, her focus has been on other things, including her health, some new property and her music.
"She is in the process of purchasing new real estate that she been looking at for some time," our source revealed. "[She also] has some new music projects that have been keeping her busy. She is surrounded by many creative people that have been great influences on her."
Aside from getting back on track mentally and emotionally, we're told Perry has also "been working out and taking care of her body."
She's also switched up her style, too. In just the last month she's chopped off all her hair into a short (and then even shorter) pixie cut, revealing it's the most "authentic" she's ever felt.
"I'm really accepting of myself, and I've done a little work in that area and it's really paying off because I'm having fun and feeling free," she told Ryan Seacrest at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month. "I feel the most authentic I've ever been."