How Katy Perry Is ''Starting Over'' in 2017 (and It's Not All About Orlando Bloom)

Katy Perry is working on herself these days, but it's more than just changing up her hairstyle and moving on from Orlando Bloom.

A source told E! News the 32-year-old is looking inward and getting back "on track" after going off the course a bit over the last year.

"Katy Perry is starting over in many ways," the insider revealed. "She has been working on herself the past few months and has a few goals she wants to meet in 2017. She lost track last year and has been working hard getting everything back in place."